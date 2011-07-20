Goga Djalagania

\\\\

Goga Djalagania
Goga Djalagania
  • Save
\\\\ speedart sketch
Download color palette

just some speedart i did last year. photoreference used from "Soul Kitchen" movie.

full size http://img194.imageshack.us/img194/3844/f4c898474c95df.jpg

btw OST is awsm )))

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Goga Djalagania
Goga Djalagania

More by Goga Djalagania

View profile
    • Like