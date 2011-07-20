Mike Stenhouse

Getting judgemental in Tally Ho

Getting judgemental in Tally Ho
Tally Ho is all about changing your behaviour so I wanted to make the app a little more judgemental. Orange is over your average, green is under. Daily, weekly and overall figures use the same scheme to give you an idea of your progress.

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
