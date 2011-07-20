Giorgio Cantù

Sega's Renegade OPS: in-game tank illustration

In-game illustration from the SEGA Arcade game Renegade OPS.

http://www.sega.com/renegadeops/?t=EnglishUSA

illustrations: Giorgio Cantù
Developer: Avalanche Studios
Publisher: SEGA

© SEGA. SEGA, the SEGA logo and RENEGADE OPS are either trademarks or registered trademarks of SEGA Corporation. All rights reserved.

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
