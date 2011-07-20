Jonathan Ogden

News Filter

Jonathan Ogden
Jonathan Ogden
  • Save
News Filter icons filter news deming ep copse
Download color palette

Working on some icons for filtering news items. Not entirely sure the bear is something people normally associate with 'all', but it's a nice bear.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Jonathan Ogden
Jonathan Ogden

More by Jonathan Ogden

View profile
    • Like