Wills Bithrey

Happy Birthday Minisite

Wills Bithrey
Wills Bithrey
  • Save
Happy Birthday Minisite minisite
Download color palette

A minisite I created for my Girlfriends 22nd birthday tomorrow. With Facebook like and comment integration so friends can leave best wishes on the page.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Wills Bithrey
Wills Bithrey

More by Wills Bithrey

View profile
    • Like