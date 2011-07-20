Goga Djalagania

...

last illustrations was baned because of nudity. Sorry dribbble team)
...second try)))

its the part of postcard for sexshop.
full size of 1st part http://img703.imageshack.us/img703/843/001mqb.jpg

all postcards you can see here http://joka61.livejournal.com/tag/sexshop )))))

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
