Splash of Colorful Paint

Today, I can assure you that Gradient Mesh has become absolutely manageable, it became possible thanks to Mesh Tormentor, which was developed by a great programmer Yemz. This plugin has features that make your work with Gradient Mesh enjoyable and save you much time. It is quite a gift for those who work with Gradient Mesh, because Mesh Tormentor is an absolutely free plug-in. You can download this plug-in here http://vectorboom.com/load/tutorials/illustration/paint/5-1-0-37