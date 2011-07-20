Glenn Jones

Outfished

Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
  • Save
Outfished glennz tee tshirt design fish illustration illustrator vector angler
Download color palette

View recording of drawing, 41 mins compressed into 3 http://www.vimeo.com/channels/glennz#26661873

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Glenn Jones
Glenn Jones
Designer & Illustrator working on my art and Tshirt design

More by Glenn Jones

View profile
    • Like