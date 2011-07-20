Ryan Feerer

Katy & Russell

Katy & Russell illustration portrait
Sunday London Times approached me about doing a portrait for a possible column they'd be doing. They didn't end up doing the column. Too bad.

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
