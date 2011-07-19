Mike Jones

Ablaze Ministry Logo V2

Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Ablaze Ministry Logo V2 ablaze logo ministry fire heart
Download color palette

Okay after some feedback, I reworked it, v2, let me have it. Thanks for the feedback!

C3c72ea20c68a9ecc9969ae6492a449f
Rebound of
"ablaze" Ministry Logo
By Mike Jones
View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Mike Jones
Mike Jones
Southern Creative Huggin' Necks & Breakin' Bread
Hire Me

More by Mike Jones

View profile
    • Like