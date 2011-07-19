Addie Ragsdale

Stonehenge Home Page

Addie Ragsdale
Addie Ragsdale
  • Save
Stonehenge Home Page website home page web design etching typography
Download color palette

Playing around with a Homepage image. I think the Type still needs to be resolved a bit better... I think i'm going to stick with the etched imagery throughout the site tho... suggestions welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Addie Ragsdale
Addie Ragsdale

More by Addie Ragsdale

View profile
    • Like