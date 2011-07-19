Brian Yohn

Atomic Pizzeria

Brian Yohn
Brian Yohn
  • Save
Atomic Pizzeria atomic pizza atom molecule
Download color palette

First logo iteration for a pizza venue due to open next year on the Virginia Tech campus. I used a very slightly-modified version of Liberator from Lost Type Co-op.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Brian Yohn
Brian Yohn

More by Brian Yohn

View profile
    • Like