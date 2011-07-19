Simon Ålander

T-shirt graphics (sneak peek)

Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander
  • Save
T-shirt graphics (sneak peek) typography print t-shirt tee simon ålander coffee made me do it
Download color palette

It's vectorized and almost done, but unfortunately I can't show you guys more at the moment.

26930b508b6d9c727a12b7c58c23f5de
Rebound of
T-shirt graphics (sketch)
By Simon Ålander
View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander

More by Simon Ålander

View profile
    • Like