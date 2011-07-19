Dain Kennison

Howto: 2 point perspective

Dain Kennison
Dain Kennison
  • Save
Howto: 2 point perspective
Download color palette

Here's an illustration of a simple way to do it (i did it in illustrator). You just make horizon line... then add your points (both on the horizon) and draw a bunch of lines from them. Hope it helps, keep up the good work! :)

Dab8e5564acf8a0475de4e48c6f75e93
Rebound of
Boxes
By Drew Wilson
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Dain Kennison
Dain Kennison
Designer/Developer since '96. CCO at La Visual, Inc.

More by Dain Kennison

View profile
    • Like