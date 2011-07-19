Justin Allen

Icon Notifications

I am not sure about anyone else but I hate when I get an email or miss a call and that red dot breaks out of the icon space, don't ask me why it just bugs me.

So, I came up with four options where the notification would still be contained within the icon itself.

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
