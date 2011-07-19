Ladutko Anna

Sad Galaxy :,-(

Ladutko Anna
Ladutko Anna
  • Save
Sad Galaxy :,-( character mascot fish blue
Download color palette

This is Microrasbora sp. Galaxy. I pictured her as a mascot for site fishlike.ru, but it was abandoned because it was "too sad": (

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Ladutko Anna
Ladutko Anna

More by Ladutko Anna

View profile
    • Like