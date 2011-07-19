bobjr

Mac OS X HUD window with CSS3

I love native HUD-style windows, so I decided to re-create this style using CSS3 (just for practice).
I tried to make it look exactly like the original, but it is not an exact copy.
It only works in Safari and Chrome.
