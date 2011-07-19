Alexander Spliid

Dsc00759434

Alexander Spliid
Alexander Spliid
Hire Me
  • Save
Dsc00759434 typography bold shadow
Download color palette

A simple piece of type, as a thanks to Jonatan Castro for drafting me. And a friendly Hello to all da playaz around here!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Alexander Spliid
Alexander Spliid
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alexander Spliid

View profile
    • Like