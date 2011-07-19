Elizabeth Perez

Dearest

Elizabeth Perez
Elizabeth Perez
  • Save
Dearest dear letter typography hand-drawn c traditional grover ribbon pink salmon type
Download color palette

This is part of a hand-written thank-you letter I wrote to someone.
I have the habit of never settling for things.
I was originally going to email him, but I felt it was too informal.
Then I was going to type it up then snail-mail it, but I feel like that didn't fully show my gratitude.
Then this spawned. I over-did it a little, but I'm finally happy with it!

The fonts I based the design off of are Grover, Buffet Script, and La Portenia de la Recoleta. Painfully hand-lettered with a Micron and a calligraphy pen.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Elizabeth Perez
Elizabeth Perez

More by Elizabeth Perez

View profile
    • Like