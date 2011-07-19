Herson Rodriguez

Server icon pixel black grey metalic realistic app blue
Here is my 2nd try ever on making a realistic icon/graphic.
What do you think?

I want to make it to the Popular page :P

Rebound of
Computer Icon WIP
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
