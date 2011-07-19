Alán Guzmán

360 Security Camera

Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán
  • Save
360 Security Camera camera icon security
Download color palette

this icon was made for a client who has a 360 security camera in his bussines to show a online livestream .... for confiability stuff haha ...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Alán Guzmán
Alán Guzmán

More by Alán Guzmán

View profile
    • Like