Adam Johnson

Secret Heroes

Adam Johnson
Adam Johnson
  • Save
Secret Heroes book cover heroes usa
Download color palette

Approved version, a bit more conservative. Full version here http://bit.ly/q2b4Z8

Ea178a8899dbb2929a0596b09a397d01
Rebound of
US Heroes
By Adam Johnson
View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Adam Johnson
Adam Johnson

More by Adam Johnson

View profile
    • Like