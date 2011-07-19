Eren Emre

Cyberdilemmas

Cyberdilemmas old works photoshop experiment experimental
Another early work of mine. I think I made this in 2001 when I was doing my internship.

It's a combination of some stock images, a little bit photoshop and some 3D. The 3D blocks were the first 3D I've ever done.

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
