Toodles: part IV

Experiments in lettering. I'd love to someday take on the challenge of an actual typeface (complete with proper kerning, hinting, etc.), but for now I'm gonna be content with my flourishes. ;)

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
