Matt Griffin

Useful Project Knowledge

Matt Griffin
Matt Griffin
  • Save
Useful Project Knowledge venn diagram wood type letterpress kievit
Download color palette

A useful Venn diagram for an article I'm working on about designer / client collaboration.

Sidenote: why use a multiply filter when you have a Vandercook in your office? :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Matt Griffin
Matt Griffin

More by Matt Griffin

View profile
    • Like