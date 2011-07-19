Fabian Marchinko

eBinder

Fabian Marchinko
Fabian Marchinko
  • Save
eBinder logo accounting paper abacus
Download color palette

WIP: eBinder is an accounting tool which is remotely accessible through any browser, where your data is stored securely.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Fabian Marchinko
Fabian Marchinko

More by Fabian Marchinko

View profile
    • Like