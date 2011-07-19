Sam Jones

Winterboard

Sam Jones
Sam Jones
  • Save
Winterboard icon iphone sam jones winterboard elias keppens inspired app
Download color palette

Obviously highly inspired by Elias Keppens / Candybar. Took me quite a while, but I really like it, there will probably be some alts in the future, maybe some dark chocolate + gold wrapper instead? I don't know, tell me your thoughts!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Sam Jones
Sam Jones

More by Sam Jones

View profile
    • Like