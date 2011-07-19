✦ Vladimir Vorobyev

DJ controller

✦ Vladimir Vorobyev
✦ Vladimir Vorobyev
  • Save
DJ controller music controller icon dj sound volume dance
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble! This is redesign of DJ controller Vestax VCI-100 Mk II. Made it for practice only.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
✦ Vladimir Vorobyev
✦ Vladimir Vorobyev

More by ✦ Vladimir Vorobyev

View profile
    • Like