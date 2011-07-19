Antony "Graffr"

Vinyl Cover We are the dead (does it offend you)

Vinyl Cover We are the dead (does it offend you) cover vynil music
i'm pretty a huge fan of "does it offend you, yeah ?" and i like a lot one of their new tracks so i made an alternative cover for the single hope you like it.

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
