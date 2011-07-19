Michael Spitz

Data Piracy

Data Piracy illustration pirate skeleton eye patch usb data halftone greyscale arrrrrrrrrggggg editorial exclamation mark black and white michael spitz michaelspitz skullz
Part of a little editorial spot illustration I'm working on.

