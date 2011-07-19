Jonathan Bowden

the *unofficial Austin Impromptu July dribbble Meetup

the *unofficial Austin Impromptu July dribbble Meetup
For those that just can't wait till August, we're having an impromptu july meetup. here's the details:

Gingerman (where else really?)
Starting at 530pm

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
