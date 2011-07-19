I'm proud to announce that I am now very close to launching my latest personal project 'Deep Time'.

The website/app is an interactive infographic which is a follow-up to my Dribbble infographic last year http://lab.4muladesign.com/dribbble/.

This project has been a huge labour of love and has taken a long time to get right, especially as it is also optimised for the iPad, which created many challenges along the way.

If anyone is interested, please follow me on Twitter to be notified when the project goes live @jaybee

UPDATE: The site is now live http://deeptime.info