Herson Rodriguez

Computer Icon WIP

Herson Rodriguez
Herson Rodriguez
  • Save
Computer Icon WIP icon pixel black grey metalic realistic app
Download color palette

This is my first attempt to make a realistic icon. Its a WIP and needs some more detail.

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Herson Rodriguez
Herson Rodriguez

More by Herson Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like