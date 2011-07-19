Christian Ross

Gear Logo

Christian Ross
Christian Ross
  • Save
Gear Logo gear logo cog public gothic vintage knockout muffler bearings
Download color palette

My brother is starting a business in the off-road motorsports industry. I'm pretty sure cars use gears somewhere inside. That's the extent of my auto-knowledge.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Christian Ross
Christian Ross

More by Christian Ross

View profile
    • Like