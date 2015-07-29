Alex Tass, logo designer

Artificial intelligence AI IT assistant logo design symbol

Artificial intelligence AI IT assistant logo design symbol robotics robot neural network head face ai artificial intelligence asimov connections digital virtual symbol icon mark logo design logo friendly character interactive assistant it
I am working on a new logo design focused on an artificial intelligence assistant character.

