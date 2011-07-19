Chris Koelle

Not for Nobody (cassette front)

Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle
  • Save
Not for Nobody (cassette front) music scott tuma immune record tape cassette birds typography illustration
Download color palette

Glimpse at front cover for Scott Tuma's 'Not for Nobody' cassette edition coming soon from Immune Recordings.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Chris Koelle
Chris Koelle

More by Chris Koelle

View profile
    • Like