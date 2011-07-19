Nikki Jeske

Roadshow Logo V2

Nikki Jeske
Nikki Jeske
  • Save
Roadshow Logo V2 logo vectors illustrator illustration roadshow tour
Download color palette

Cut the green, changed to a sans serif font, and gave it a gradient for depth. So far this one seems to be the winner.

7bd8a7ec6569063f60b323e4ece40caf
Rebound of
Roadshow Logo
By Nikki Jeske
View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Nikki Jeske
Nikki Jeske

More by Nikki Jeske

View profile
    • Like