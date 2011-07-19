Anthony Wartinger

Immortal

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
  • Save
Immortal immortal type canvas green grey gray
Download color palette

Daily Design. I am Immortal, and will remain immortal, until the day I die.

Full version here. http://awartinger.tumblr.com/post/7802157853/daily-design-i-am-immortal

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like