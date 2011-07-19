Steven Trevathan

Crisis averted

Steven Trevathan
Steven Trevathan
  • Save
Crisis averted big green button
Download color palette

I think the idea for my last progress bar was cool, but I wasn't able to execute it easily without people thinking something was wrong or broken with the button at the bottom. Most first reactions were confusion upon reaching it. This one's pretty clear... I hope :)

Bummer.

9abf0dd5472c0c0476892635848b9059
Rebound of
Name, Upload, and Continue
By Steven Trevathan
View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Steven Trevathan
Steven Trevathan
Design work from a different era of experience design.

More by Steven Trevathan

View profile
    • Like