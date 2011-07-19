Clay: UI/UX Design Agency

Cornerstone icon redesign

Cornerstone icon redesign softfacade icon icons logo identity
We've recently completed a redesign of the Cornerstone 2 icon.

Since hearing about Cornerstone, our UX design department have started using it exclusively. We're pretty sure that a great product must have a stunning app icon too.

www.zennaware.com

Check us out at http://clay.global

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
