The Vietnam War

Detail shot of the piece I've designed for the Momentus Project. I wanted to capture the pain and horror of this long and tough war.

Check out the full version, and other beautiful illustrations here:
http://momentusproject.com/#1500740/The-Vietnam-War

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
