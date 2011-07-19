Todd Zerger

Activ8 Shirts

Todd Zerger
Todd Zerger
  • Save
Activ8 Shirts logo vector logotype gray orange activ8 tshirt t-shirt shirt
Download color palette

Logo finalized and t-shirts printed. Great to see it come full circle.

92d612da0525d1337dab0b3ad5d17c55
Rebound of
Activ8 Logo 2
By Todd Zerger
View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Todd Zerger
Todd Zerger

More by Todd Zerger

View profile
    • Like