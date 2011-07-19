Alexander Loginov

Raspberries

Alexander Loginov
Alexander Loginov
  • Save
Raspberries 3d raspberries realflow vray milk
Download color palette

This is my first experience with the liquid.
To create the scene were used:
3D Studio Max 2009 + RealFlow 5 + Vray 1.5 SP2 + Photoshop CS 5

Fullview:
http://alexanderloginov.com/design/3d/raspberries.jpg

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Alexander Loginov
Alexander Loginov

More by Alexander Loginov

View profile
    • Like