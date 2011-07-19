Anthony Mattox

Crowdstorms iPhone App

Crowdstorms iPhone App iphone crowdstorms app mobile ios
A segment of a very early sketch for the Crowdstorms mobile app.

Designing for the retina display is awesome.

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
