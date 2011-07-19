SEGA's Renegade OPS

this is a detail from one of the may illustrations I did for the SEGA video game "Renegade OPS". The illustrations are used both in press and inside the game ( story, cut-scenes, characters).

The game is developed by Avalanche Studios for SEGA and it's gonna be released later this year.

http://www.sega.com/renegadeops/?t=EnglishUSA

illustrations: Giorgio Cantù

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Publisher: SEGA

© SEGA. SEGA, the SEGA logo and RENEGADE OPS are either trademarks or registered trademarks of SEGA Corporation. All rights reserved.