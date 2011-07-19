Maykel Loomans

Personal Website - Animated Interaction Examples

Maykel Loomans
Maykel Loomans
  • Save
Personal Website - Animated Interaction Examples maykelloomans launch iphone mediaqueries personal
Download color palette

Yesterday, the latest version of my personal website was launched!

After getting some great feedback on Twitter, there was an apparent need for a visual cue / UI element to close the forms. The navigation has been quickly re-iterated to reflect this need.

You can check out the site at maykelloomans.com.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Maykel Loomans
Maykel Loomans
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Maykel Loomans

View profile
    • Like