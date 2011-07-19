Giorgio Cantù

Smoke Signals

Giorgio Cantù
Giorgio Cantù
  • Save
Smoke Signals cartoon disney storybook
Download color palette

Illustration for swedish phone company Telenor, in Disney little Golden books style.
http://www.flickr.com/photos/giokant/3065965920/in/set-72157610293875635

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Giorgio Cantù
Giorgio Cantù

More by Giorgio Cantù

View profile
    • Like