Seshn

P ROD logo #2

Seshn
Seshn
  • Save
P ROD logo #2 skater skateboarder skateboarding logo logotype
Download color palette

Increased the weight a bit on this one and gave it a rough look. What do you think? Like it better, or does the clean, thinner version work better?

88b89801361394b99518464ace48179a
Rebound of
Logo for Paul Rodriguez
By Seshn
View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Seshn
Seshn

More by Seshn

View profile
    • Like