Improved "In-icon" uploading status

This "In-icon progress" will be implemented in http://mrplurk.com in the upcoming 1.2.

The previous version has a usability issue (reported by @evenwu):

The 90% icon and the 100% one looks almost identical, and it's very difficult to tell if the upload is completed.

That's why I adjusted the color. When going from 90% to 100%, the color will change from purple to blue so that users know it's done.

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
