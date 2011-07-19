Enon Avital

fr

Enon Avital
Enon Avital
  • Save
fr ligature cfh archer semibold italic
Download color palette

Ligaturizing for a logotype.

Does anybody know whether "fr" is considered a classically acceptable ligature?

Cfh logo v2 testingwaters 400x300
Rebound of
|-)
By Enon Avital
View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Enon Avital
Enon Avital
What's up homies

More by Enon Avital

View profile
    • Like